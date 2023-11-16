Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.6 %
H opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.91.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
