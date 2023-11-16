Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

H opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

