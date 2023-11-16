IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 73.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $65.40 on Thursday. IES has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

