IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £123.44 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,543 ($18.95) per share, with a total value of £123.44 ($151.59).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Daniel Shook acquired 8 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £123.04 ($151.10).

On Tuesday, September 12th, Daniel Shook acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,469 ($18.04) per share, with a total value of £132.21 ($162.36).

IMI Stock Up 2.0 %

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,602 ($19.67) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,505.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,561.34. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,273 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,687.10 ($20.72).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.