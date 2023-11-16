Insider Buying: Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £126.52 ($155.37) per share, for a total transaction of £126,520 ($155,372.71).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £125.85 ($154.55) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of £110.30 ($135.45) and a twelve month high of £168.32 ($206.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of £146.07. The company has a market capitalization of £22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,136.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($196.49) to £169 ($207.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £143.40 ($176.10).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

