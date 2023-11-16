Insider Buying: JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Humphries acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,385.85).

Shares of LON JMI opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.94. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 303.18 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,625.94 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

