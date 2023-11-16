Insider Buying: Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires 3,645 Shares of Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Miles Roberts bought 3,645 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($29,229.83).
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 642.80 ($7.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 589.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 604.64. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.13). The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -765.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43.
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,642.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
