Insider Buying: Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires 3,645 Shares of Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Miles Roberts bought 3,645 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($29,229.83).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 642.80 ($7.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 589.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 604.64. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.13). The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -765.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,642.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 649 ($7.97).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

