Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $567.41.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %

INTU opened at $555.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 52 week low of $369.94 and a 52 week high of $567.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.