Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $567.41.
INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %
INTU opened at $555.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 52 week low of $369.94 and a 52 week high of $567.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.