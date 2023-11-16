Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $631.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

