iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.48% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 625.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

