ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Buys 492 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne purchased 492 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($368.56).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Simon Bourne purchased 6,329 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.91 ($6,140.13).

On Friday, September 15th, Simon Bourne bought 180 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($183.47).

ITM Power Price Performance

ITM stock opened at GBX 59.62 ($0.73) on Thursday. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56.18 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.35 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.11. The stock has a market cap of £367.78 million, a PE ratio of -350.71 and a beta of 1.96.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

