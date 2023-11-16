Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.99). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon acquired 849,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $4,988,642.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 849,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,642.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,268 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

