John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $174,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $7,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 120,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.1 %

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.97. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

