Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

KRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Karora Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$725.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.49 and a 1-year high of C$5.71.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of C$110.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

