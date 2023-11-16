KeyCorp Weighs in on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

