Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $111.15 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

