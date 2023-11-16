Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Knowles worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

