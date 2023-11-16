Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

