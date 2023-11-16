Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 53,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 594,405 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,344,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 325,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 0.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $347,440. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

