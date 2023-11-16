L.B. Foster to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.87. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

