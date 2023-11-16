Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Critical Comparison

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and OmniAb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OmniAb $59.08 million 9.12 -$22.33 million ($0.30) -15.47

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OmniAb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.7% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi N/A N/A N/A OmniAb -45.99% -8.88% -7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00

OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi.

Summary

OmniAb beats Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Spain, European Union, OECD countries, and internationally. The company distributes other products that are licensed from other laboratories. Its principal products include Ameride, Bertanel, Bluxam, Enoxaparin Rovi, Calcium Vitamine D3 Rovi, Exxiv, Prinvil, Rhodogil, Glufan, Hibor, Hirobriz Breezhaler, Neparvis, Medicebran, Medikinet, Mysimba, Orvatez, Tryptizol, Ulunar Breezhaler, and Volutsa. It provides non-prescription pharmaceutical products; and contract-manufacturing services to other companies for a range of pharmaceutical forms, including prefilled syringes, vials, suppositories, tablets, hard capsules, and sachets. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Laboratorios Farmaceúticos Rovi, S.A. is a subsidiary of Norbel Inversiones, S.L.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

