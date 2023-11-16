LPL Financial LLC Acquires 85,972 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,680,000,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

KGC opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

