Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. Cormark raised Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE LUG opened at C$15.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.13. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.55.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.71%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

