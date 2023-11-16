MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $23.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

