Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Trading Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marathon Gold traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 227,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,272,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$281.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

