MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST) Insider Sells £5,000 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MASTGet Free Report) insider Paul Venter sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,140.24).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

MAST Energy Developments stock opened at GBX 1.28 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. MAST Energy Developments PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.80 and a beta of -0.24.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

