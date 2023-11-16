Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 46.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

