Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 11.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $224,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.45.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $373.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

