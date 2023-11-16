Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.1% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $373.13.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

