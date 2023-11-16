Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,405,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.45.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $373.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

