Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $373.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

