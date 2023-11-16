MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) vs. SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Critical Review

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.73) -1.40 SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 1.99 -$18.74 million N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -148.10% SAB Biotherapeutics -664.68% -108.59% -63.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MiNK Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 537.25%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats MiNK Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

