MoneyHero (MNY) & Its Peers Critical Survey

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 685 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MoneyHero to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoneyHero and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 549 848 14 2.50

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 159.06%. Given MoneyHero’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s peers have a beta of 0.07, indicating that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -10.11 MoneyHero Competitors $1.23 billion $27.75 million 46.32

MoneyHero’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -49.83% -64.54% -3.18%

Summary

MoneyHero peers beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

