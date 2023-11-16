Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.37. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

