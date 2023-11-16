National Bank Financial Comments on Chorus Aviation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$465.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.74.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

