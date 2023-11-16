National Bank Financial Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

CDE stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $899.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 19,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 592,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

