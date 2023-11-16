National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$271.50.

BYD stock opened at C$250.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$242.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$197.66 and a 12 month high of C$256.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

