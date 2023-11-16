New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

NFE opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

