New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.03.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

