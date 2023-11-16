New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nov 16th, 2023

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKPFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

