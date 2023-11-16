New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,211 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,836 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.1 %

MEDP opened at $282.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $287.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,072 shares of company stock valued at $82,173,389. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

