New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $1,386,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 406.3% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 574,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 326.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 99,610 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $433.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

