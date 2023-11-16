New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.38. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

