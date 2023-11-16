New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,136 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after acquiring an additional 551,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TVTX opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

