New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AMC Networks worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 155.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $639.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

