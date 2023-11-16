New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 359.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,865,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 1,459,751 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 671.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after buying an additional 1,380,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.