New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 654.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

