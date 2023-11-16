New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

