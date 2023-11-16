New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.86.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,603. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

