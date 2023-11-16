New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLF. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

