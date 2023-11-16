New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 179.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

