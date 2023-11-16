New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

